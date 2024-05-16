Joey Mongalo urges Sharks’ fringe players to put their hands up

Sharks assistant coach Joey Monagalo said Saturday’s clash with Cardiff is important for the growth of the squad. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo says Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown with Cardiff Rugby at King’s Park (kick-off 6.15pm) can be a launch pad for next Friday’s Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London.

The game between the Sharks and Cardiff has been dubbed a dead rubber as both teams are out of the running for the URC playoff spots.

It has been an underwhelming campaign for the two sides as they are both on 25 points on the URC points table, with the Sharks in 12th and Cardiff in 13th on the log.

Another factor that’s making this game seem like a lightweight affair is how the Sharks will put out a team comprising their fringe players with all the regulars heading to their base in London on Saturday to prepare for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

This shows that the franchise has, understandably, prioritised the Challenge Cup final where a trophy is on offer, but also a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

‘The game is important’

However, Mongalo said this weekend’s game does hold significance as it can be a launch pad for the final, set the tone for the week and allow the fringe players to get time on the field.

“It’s more about us taking pride in our process than how it affects the log standings,” Mongalo said.

“This (game) is important, it is the launch pad of how we go to the final. We are a squad, we are not like a Sharks A team and B team, we are a collective Sharks squad.

“We have given guys an opportunity to put their hands up and play well to give the team that goes to Gloucester good momentum going forward.

“Hopefully, the way these guys account on Saturday will be a true reflection of where we are as a squad and how far we have come as a squad,” he said.

‘Play your way into the final squad’

Mongalo said that those who will be playing on Saturday can force their way into the plans of the coaching staff for the final with good displays.

“There are spots up for grabs in that team that’s going to play against Gloucester,” Mongalo said.

“There will definitely be guys that are going to put their hands up and say ‘I have got an opportunity, I’m going to show the world what I can do’, but also to say I can play well enough in this system to convince people that I’m worth flying on Sunday to go join the rest of the team,” he said.