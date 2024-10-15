Another Bok lock crocked: Moerat ruled out of November tour

The world champions have had to do without a number of second row forwards this season.

Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat will not be able to tour with the Boks next month. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The Springboks’ injury-ravaged second row received another blow after the Stormers confirmed that Salmaan Moerat will miss the November internationals.

Moerat will miss the end-of-year-tour Test matches against Scotland, England and Wales after undergoing an operation on an undisclosed injury.

The 26-year-old captained the Springboks in Tests against Portugal, Australia and Argentina, but missed the return match against Los Pumas in Nelspruit.

‘Available end of November’

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed that Moerat is expected to be back for the coastal derby against the Sharks in Durban on 30 November.

“Salmaan isn’t available for next week’s game [against Glasgow Warriors],” Snyman said. “He will be available at the end of November.

“He had a small procedure, he’s got a small injury.”

Moerat’s absence is another blow to South Africa’s second-row stocks which have been hard hit by injuries throughout the year. Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert will also miss the November Tests.

However, on the plus side, RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn are back in action for Leinster and Munster respectively and are in contention to make their respective returns from injury.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.