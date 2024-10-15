Plumtree, Sharks happy to be home … but Glasgow, Munster await

A number of seasoned Springbok players could find their way into the team to take on Glasgow Warriors this weekend.

Sharks coach John Plumtree hopes a few weeks at home and matches at Kings Park against two of the United Rugby Championship’s biggest title contenders will help get his side back on track after a poor three-match European tour.

Right now the Sharks are down in 14th place on the 16-team log after recording just one win out of three, a late, late victory against the Dragons in Newport, to go with defeats to Connacht in Ireland and Benetton in Italy.

But this weekend, the Sharks are back on home soil and in familiar surroundings when they host the defending champions, Glasgow Warriors, and that’s followed by a match against Munster, champions from the 2022/23 season, before the competition breaks for the November internationals in Europe.

“We’re looking forward to getting back home and playing some home games,” Plumtree told the Sharks website this week following the tour to Europe.

“We’ve been away for around five weeks if you take the Currie Cup into account as well (away semi-final and final), so we’re all looking forward to seeing our families and reconnecting with everyone.”

Looking to be more ruthless

Reflecting on his team’s latest defeat, a 38-10 whipping by Benetton last Saturday, Plumtree said: “We weren’t good enough on the night. There were too many unforced errors at crucial times, particularly in their 22 when we had opportunities to build pressure.

“In the second half, we had plenty of territory and field position and we weren’t clinical enough. That’s something we’re going to have to look at because we were nowhere near ruthless enough.

“(Also) I don’t think there was any lack of trying. We’re working hard but it was just individual errors, some defensive lapses. It just wasn’t a clinical enough performance.”

Plumtree could have a few big selection decisions to make this week as a number of his Rugby Championship-winning Springboks could be back in contention to play on Saturday.

Here one thinks of Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, and Bok captain Siya Kolisi, who’s now back in Durban and available for the Sharks again following his stint with Racing 92, among a few other players.