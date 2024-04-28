Aphelele Fassi set to make Bok return

Aphelele Fassi is set to earn his first Springbok cap since 2022. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Aphelele Fassi looks set to earn his first Springbok cap since 2022 when the world champions open the season against Wales at Twickenham in June.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Fassi’s form for the Sharks has been rewarded with an invitation to the Springboks’ virtual alignment camp on 3 May.

Rassie Erasmus is making contingency plans in the expected absence of Bulls and Stormers players for the 22 June match.

The Test will be held on the same day as the Vodacom URC final, with the Bulls and Stormers currently in the top five on the tournament’s log.

Should both teams advance deep into the playoffs, the Springboks will be without fullback options Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Warrick Gelant.

Fassi could, therefore, play his first Test since he tackled Wales in July 2022 in Bloemfontein, his third cap for the Springboks.

The 26-year-old scored in his first two Tests against Georgia and Argentina in 2021, but has fallen behind in the pecking order of outside backs.

Fassi is the URC’s leading player in clean breaks (18) this season, while he ranks in the top 20 for kick metres, despite playing for a team that has an attack-minded, ball-in-hand approach.

Fassi’s Sharks teammate Phepsi Buthelezi also received an invitation, as the Springboks will be without Jasper Wiese, while Evan Roos, Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw could also miss the Test if they play in the URC final.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.