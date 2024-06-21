Arendse back for the Bulls, Le Roux ruled out for URC final

Arendse, who suffered a cheekbone fracture two weeks ago, will boost the Bulls’ backline.

The Bulls welcome Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse back to their playing team as Wille le Roux misses out on the final of the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Le Roux failed his HIA (dead injury assessment) after last weekend’s semi-final win over Leinster which essentially ruled him out for the final as per HIA return-to-play protocols.

‘Willie wanted to play’

Bulls director of rugby Jake White elaborated on Le Roux’s injury on Friday morning.

“With Willie, in the old days the doctor would have asked ‘can you see my fingers?’ and he would have said ‘yes’, and he would have been available to play,” White said.

“You can imagine now with protocols and concussions and fear of head injuries, which I understand, there’s no way we can fast track him.

“He failed his HIA and there’s an obligatory time you have to be off. He wants to play, and he keeps saying he thinks he’s fine. It’s a great sign of where we are as a group, everyone wants to be part of this final.’

Arendse’s return

The return of Arendse, who suffered a cheekbone fracture two weeks ago, boosts the Bulls’ backline this weekend. He will start on the wing with Devon Williams moving to fullback and Sergeal Petersen keeping his No 14 jumper.

White said Arendse was given assurance by a specialist that he could return to playing, saying his recovery was impressive.

“The doctor was impressed and happy with how Kurt-Lee has recovered,” he said.

“It’s actually illegal to play a guy around his head so there’s no fear of anything. He wants to be a part of it; the doctor says he’s happy, specialist is happy. To have him back, especially because we lost Willie’s experience, is fantastic for us.”

The Bulls mentor has kept the midfield combination of Harold Vorster and David Kriel, with Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen forming the halfback pairing.

Trusted forward back

The forward pack remains the same as last with the loose trio consisting of Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden.

Ruan Vermaak will be with his captain Ruan Nortje in the lock positions. Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw are in the front row.

The only change on the bench is Zak Burger replacing Keagan Johannes.

Bulls

Devon Williams, Sergeal Petersen, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, Cornel Smit