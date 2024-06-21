Jake White urges Bulls to show character in URC final

The Bulls have followed the playoff rugby rule book well, sticking to what they have done best this season.

Jake White says Loftus Versfeld will be a nightmare for the visiting team the Glasgow Warriors when they meet in the United Rugby Championship final. Picture: by Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has called on his players to show character and composure in their United Rugby Championship Grand Final showdown against the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm kick-off).

The Pretoria-based side will be out to close off a brilliant URC season with a victory in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls have been impressive in the playoff stages, showing great determination to defeat Benetton and Leinster in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively.

White’s charges have followed the playoff rugby rule book well, sticking to what they have done best this season and tweaking a few things as they did with their kicking tactic against Leinster.

What has been impressive about the Bulls has been how they have closed games, being intact when under pressure and when calls have not gone their way.

‘The team is growing’

White wants his players to show the character they displayed under pressure in the knockout stages once again in the final.

“For two weeks in a row now, we have had to defend our try line to win in both games, those are the margins you’re going to find in these games,” White said.

“There are going to be those moments in the game, and when you get those moments week after week, that’s when you know your team is growing. Benetton on our line could have scored, and we got out. Last weekend we defended 20 phases and Nizaam (Carr) kicked the ball down the field.

“Those are the things that build a rugby team; those are the things you need in big rugby games.

“You need to reinforce that it’s been done, you can do it, and you might need to do it again, and that’s the way you’re going to win. You don’t have to do anything extraordinary, just do those things you have shown you can do, and we’ll be fine,” he said.

Loftus faithful

With their Loftus fortress expected to be at full capacity, the atmosphere is set to be electrifying at the stadium.

White was asked by the media what impact the crowd would have.

“Have you ever been to Loftus when it’s sold out?” White asked.

“I hate to know what it’s going to feel like for a team that comes here when it’s sold out.”