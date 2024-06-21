Bulls determined to win URC for Pretoria, says Marco van Staden

Van Staden says the final means a lot for those who will be on the field, the supporting cast and the people of Pretoria.

Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden says the team are motivated by a bigger purpose ahead of their United Rugby Championship final against the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off at 6pm).

Van Staden said the group were eager to make a difference in Pretoria by winning the franchise’s maiden URC title.

Having watched Cape Town host back-to-back URC finals, the capital city will have its turn this weekend with over 50,000 people gracing Loftus.

‘It means a lot to us’

Sensing that the occasion is big, Van Staden says the final means a lot for those who will be on the field, the supporting cast and the people of Pretoria.

“The purpose of winning and playing in a final is a lot bigger than just lifting the trophy, that keeps us focused,” van Staden said.

“It means a lot for us; it means a lot to the guys playing, the guys not playing and the guys that have prepared us every single week to make sure we are ready – the coaches and staff – and the people of Pretoria.

“I think we make a difference when we win every weekend. And to host a final at Loftus, for the people of Pretoria, it’s massive for them as well.”

Staying calm

Van Staden urged his teammates not to be overwhelmed by the occasion, saying they must remain calm during the game.

“It’s a big occasion, we know it’s going to be a full Loftus,” said the 28-year-old.

“We need to stay calm, do the things we do and focus on ourselves, and do the things we can control very well. Not to make the occasion too big, we have to keep doing what we are doing, there’s a reason why we are in this privileged position.”

Looking at their opponents, van Staden expects them to use their visit to Loftus in May in the regular season as a blueprint.

“We have worked on a lot of things; we have worked on whatever they might bring. They have been here a few weeks ago, so they know what to expect and what works for them. On our side, we worked on everything to be prepared as best as we can be.”