Bangladesh Tests will be a ‘litmus test’ for Proteas — Shukri Conrad

Coach Shukri Conrad excited about his team being challenged in tough conditions in Bangladesh.

Shukri Conrad is excited about taking on Bangladesh away from home later this month. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Proteas red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will use this month’s two Tests against Bangladesh as a “litmus test” to see where his team are at ahead of possibly bigger challenges on the sub-continent next year.

The Proteas take on Bangladesh in two Tests later this month, in Dhaka and Chattogram; matches Conrad feels will give him an idea of where the team are currently at in their development.

On top of that, Conrad says playing in tough sub-continent conditions is an exciting challenge.

“It’s more about establishing ourselves as a good travelling side, and playing away from home, than the Test championship right now,” said Conrad about the tour.

“Next year we tour to Pakistan and India, so this tour will go a long way in giving us confidence. It’s a litmus test for where we are at, in our development as a side and for going forward in establishing ourselves as a great Test side.

“This is why I am so excited … I want tough challenges and for us to be really tested.”

Bangladesh challenge

Bangladesh have recently been in action in a series with India and also beat Pakistan in Pakistan in recent times so they’ll be tough opponents later this month.

“They’re match ready,” said Conrad.

“They’ll be confident, especially at home, and the conditions will be there for them. But, that’s also exciting, us going there to test ourselves in different conditions.”

For this very reason the Proteas will prepare for the trip practicing on spin-friendly wickets at their training camp at the University of Pretoria between 12 and 15 October.

Spin versus pace

“Yes, we’ll prepare some spin-friendly pitches, but we will also not lose sight of the fact Bangladesh also have a good seam attack. We’ll have to cover both bases.

“I’ve got confidence in the squad that’s been selected, we have depth, the necessary skill set and the players to take on the challenge head on and come out successfully.”

The Proteas have opted to travel to Bangladesh with three frontline spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy. The fast bowlers are Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Conrad said conditions in Dhaka and Chattogram would dictate whether the Proteas played three spinners in the Tests.

“On a clear day in Dhaka, and possibly also in Chattogram, we might play three spinners, so there was no point in taking more than the three seamers we have in the squad,” said Conrad.

“If we opt to leave out a seamer and to not weaken the batting, that’s where Senuran comes into it. Aiden (Markram) and Tristan (Stubbs) can step in as well. But I’d be surprised if we picked three spinners, considering Keshav is happy to bowl many overs.”

Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were not considered for the tour because of injury and rehabilitation.

The Proteas leave for Bangladesh on October 15.