Proteas learning and growing from Springbok success, says Bavuma

Temba Bavuma says the national cricket side are driven to emulate the achievements of their countrymen on the rugby field.

While they haven’t had the same success as the Springboks in trying to find a balance between winning games and providing opportunities with an eye on the future, Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma says the national cricket team are learning a lot from the SA rugby side.

The Proteas have been widely criticised for experimenting too much on their current tour of the United Arab Emirates, where they have lost more games than they’ve won against unfancied opposition.

After falling in a 2-1 ODI series defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah, they settled for a 1-1 draw in their T20 International series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last week.

And some changes have been made to the 16-man squad that lost to Afghanistan, as they prepare to face Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (1.30pm SA time).

New-look squad

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and Andile Simelane have all returned home, while Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen will provide reinforcements in what is now a 15-man Proteas squad.

Bavuma, however, insisted that the chances team management were providing less experienced players would be limited, and once they had returned home from the UAE, the Proteas would be focussing on winning more than experimenting in their build-up to next year’s Champions Trophy tournament.

“This is probably the last series that I can think of where the theme will be about increasing player depth and development, and those types of things,” Bavuma said yesterday.

“So I guess it’s one more chance for those younger guys to really put up their hands and show they can be part of the team in a strong way.”

Boks are ‘epitome of success’

With the Boks having won the Rugby Championship over the weekend, despite a recent loss to Argentina, Bavuma said the Proteas were motivated by their compatriots who won their fourth Rugby World Cup title last year.

And despite failing in their attempt to find balance between winning and experimenting, Bavuma said the cricket side were driven to emulate the achievements of their countrymen on the rugby field.

“The Springboks are the epitome of success at the moment, not just in South Africa but across the world from a sporting point of view,” Bavuma said.

“So we, along with many other sporting teams, will take a lot of lessons from them, whether from a coaching or a player front.

“I think the biggest thing for them is that they always seem to find a way when things are not going their way. There’s that belief that they will win, irrespective of what situation they find themselves in.

“I think if there’s anything we can take from them as the Proteas team, it would be that.”