Challenge Cup result: Bernadet tames lacklustre Lions

The Lions went down 28-5 to Montpellier on Saturday evening in their Challenge Cup clash. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Scrumhalf Alexis Bernadet crossed for two tries as Montpellier punished the Lions for leaky defence in the EPCR Challenge Cup match at GGL Stadium on Saturday night.

The tourists tackled at sub-70% efficiecy in key moments of this contest and enthusiastic scramble defence, which included crucial turnovers from the likes of skipper Marius Louw, was not enough to stop Montpellier clinching a 28-5 bonus point victory.

Lock Marco Taulegnie dented the scoreboard two minutes after kickoff, flyhalf Thomas Vincent adding the extras for a seven-point lead. The hosts thought they’d doubled their try tally midway through the first quarter when Bernadet rounded off a wide-front attack to dot down, but referee Ben Breakspear brought play back after a review revealed that Montpellier skipper Sam Simmonds had tackled Kelly Mpeku, preventing the Lions rookie flyer from making a tackle on All Blacks winger George Bridge.

The tourists struck back six minutes after the restart when Springbok fullback Quan Horn goose-stepped to bend the line and score a try, but flyhalf Sam Francis pulled the conversion and Montpellier retained a 7-5 lead.

Breakspear starred for the next five minutes – first, yellow-carding Lions lock Etienne Oosthuizen for having his face run into by the head of Montpellier fullback Anthony Bouthier, and then scrubbing a try for the hosts by former Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe whom, the ref adjudged, had materially benefited from his tighthead prop Luka Japaridze blocking a defender.

Bernadet strikes

Bernadet was eventually rewarded for breathless support play in a 60-metre counter attack, scoring under the sticks before his halfback partner converted for a 14-5 lead with half an hour remaining.

And he was on hand again at the end of the third quarter to take an inside pass from centre Thomas Darmon, rounding off another 60-metre try that this time originated from a left-hand scrum on the Montpellier 10-metre line .

The French club secured the bonus point with a dramatic run of play that see-sawed from Montpellier attacking inside the Lions 22, the tourists breaking out across the halfway line and then Montpellier rebounding to score as possession changed hands twice without a breakdown, Simmonds doing the honours and Vincent kicking his fourth conversion with seven minutes to go.

The Lions are set to complete their Pool 2 schedule at Ellis Park next week when they return to Joburg to face familiar URC opponents, the Dragons. It’s a short week for Montpellier who travel to Newcastle to battle the Falcons.

