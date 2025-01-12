Cheetahs aim to make Bloem proud in must-win game

Cheetahs coach Izak van der Westhuizen and captain Victor Sekekete have stressed they are in a strong position to face Italian side Zebre.

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete says his team are up for their Challenge Cup match. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs are under no illusions that a loss against Italian side Zebre could spell the end of their race for the Challenge Cup title.

The teams play their third-round Challenge Cup match on Sunday (kick-off 3pm) at the Cheetahs’ European home base in Amsterdam.

The Cheetahs are fifth in pool 1 with just two points – only one more than sixth and last-placed Zebre.

In the first two rounds, the Cheetahs drew 20–20 to French side Perpignan in the Netherlands before losing 26–10 at Cardiff in December.

Zebre, on the other hand, come from a 43–12 thumping by Connacht in Ireland before a narrow 21–19 loss to French side Lyon in Italy.

Cheetahs find their vibe again

After arriving in the Netherlands on Thursday, Cheetahs coach Izak van der Westhuizen and captain Victor Sekekete told media this is a must-win game.

“We want to make everyone proud back home in Bloemfontein,” said Van der Westhuizen.

“Zebre play against prop opposition week in and out while we have to come in now and get into the groove quickly.”

Sekekete explained the side took a break over the festive season which helped in two ways.

Firstly, spending time with family renewed morale on the back of their difficult recent fixtures. Secondly, it gave players a physical break and those suffering injuries were able to rehabilitate.

“We have seen guys show energy and effort now they are back in training,” the captain said.

“There has been a lot of positivity with players coming in for injuries and playing well. There is a vibe in the team that shows we are still in it to win.”

Zebre expected to be strong in mauls and scrums

However, Van der Westhuizen warned the Cheetahs could not underestimate their opponents.

“Zebre have beaten proper sides [including Munster and Dragons last year] and they have come close as well once or twice.

“Up front, they are a very good side. They are good in their maul defence, scrum-wise and they are very good in attack as well. We know we are up for a big fight.”

Sekekete emphasised the importance of scoring tries in games like this to help them get them over the line – an area the Cheetahs have struggled in recently.