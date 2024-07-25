Blitzboks coach talks up team’s chances of making Olympics quarter-finals

Philip Snyman says the team will have to 'fire together' to get the job done on Thursday.

Coach Philip Snyman talks to his players after a trying opening day of the Sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Despite a poor first day at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, when they lost to Ireland (10-5) and New Zealand (17-5), Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman is still confident his team can progress to the quarter-finals and then go even further.

The Blitzboks though must beat Japan in their final pool game at 4pm Thursday to stand any chance of making it into the last eight. But they’ll also have to win by a big margin and then hope other results go their way.

As things stand, the Blitzboks’ only hope of progressing is as one of the best two third placed teams in the pools.

The top two in Pools A, B and C, make up six qualifiers, with the other two teams being third-placed sides.

‘Fire together’

“We’re still in it, but it’s up to us,” said Blitzboks coach Snyman after Wednesday’s two pool matches.

“But, if we play (against Japan) like we played today (Wednesday) and are not ready and up for it, it will be a long day. Japan will come hard at us.

“But, it’s in our hands. If we can come out (on Thursday) and we can fire together and do what we can … attack, keep the ball, and defend well, this team can play in quarters and even go further.”

The Blitzboks were starved of possession against Ireland and also made too many errors in general to properly challenge New Zealand on day one, and it will now be hoped that the South Africans can do the business against Japan.

Japan were beaten 40-5 by Ireland and 40-12 by New Zealand in their Pool A matches on Wednesday.