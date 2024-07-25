Blitzboks power into Olympic Sevens quarterfinals

The Blitzboks will now face New Zealand in their Olympic Sevens quarterfinal on Thursday night

The Blitzboks progressed to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Sevens after beating Japan in their final pool clash at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks finally found their feet and powered their way into the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games Sevens tournament after hammering Japan 49-5 in their final pool match at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday afternoon.

A tough day one of the tournament, which saw the Blitzboks lose to both Ireland and New Zealand, saw their Olympic hopes hanging by a thread.

However their big win over Japan ensured that they would be one of the two best third placed teams in the pool stage, which allowed them to progress to the knockouts.

The USA are the highest ranked third placed team after garnering six points in the pool stage, while the Blitzboks are level with Samoa on five points, but progress ahead of them thanks to their superior points difference.

The Blitzboks will now face New Zealand in their quarterfinal on Thursday night, and having lost to them 17-5 in the pool stage, will have to significantly up their game if they are to make it to the semifinals.

Japan win

In the match against Japan the Blitzboks flew into a 35-0 lead at halftime thanks to five tries, with Zain Davids, Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and two scores to Ryan Oosthuizen, all converted by Tristan Leyds, putting them in the driving seat.

Japan struck first in the second half with an unconverted score to Kazuma Ueda, but the Blitzboks finished well as Rosko Specman and a second try to Van Wyk, both converted by Ronald Brown, made sure that they would reach the quarterfinals.

In other games defending champs Fiji continued their strong tournament with a 19-12 win over France to cruise into the knockouts unbeaten.

Despite their loss and finishing tied on points with USA, World Sevens Series Grand Finale winners France finished second in the pool and made it into the quarters.

New Zealand and Australia also finished their pool stage unbeaten after New Zealand edged Ireland 14-12 in their final pool match, while Australia picked up an impressive 22-14 win over World Sevens Series table toppers Argentina, as all four sides made it through as well.

Olympic Sevens Quarterfinals (all SA time):

New Zealand v South Africa – 9pm

Argentina v France – 9:30pm

Fiji v Ireland – 10pm

Australia v USA – 10:30pm