Blitzboks off to blistering start at Cape Town Sevens

The SA Sevens team were in scintillating form, scoring four first half tries.

Impi Visser scores a try for the Blitzboks against Ireland. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Quewin Nortje and Impi Visser powered the Blitzboks to an excellent win at Cape Town Stadium in their opening match of the 2024 Cape Town Sevens tournament against Ireland.

Nortje and Visser scored two tries each to go with the opening try from David Brits and a second-half touchdown from replacement Mfundo Ndhlovu to help the Blitzboks to a 36-7 win against Ireland.

The Blitzboks took a 24-0 lead into half time after an explosive start from Nortje, scoring two tries before the break.

Josh Costello’s breakaway put Ireland on the scoresheet while the tries from Ndhlovu and Visser sealed a dominant victory for South Africa in their first game of the tournament.

The Blitzboks return to action at 6.41pm when they face Argentina for their final pool match of the tournament.

If the Blitzboks win the game later today they will advance directly to the semi-finals.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.