Seabelo Senatla’s incredible return after motor car accident: ‘Life-changing’

The former Blitzboks star is expected to return to the field in the Champions Cup this weekend.

Former Blitzboks star and Stormers winger Seabelo Senatla is back in rugby after a scary year out of the game, which threatened to end his career.

A bad motor vehicle accident in May of last year almost brought an end to the rugby star’s rugby life, but he has fought his way back from the brink and is set to return to action this weekend.

And, Senatla has just signed a new Stormers deal, which will be of great relief to the former SA Sevens star.

The 31-year is expected to be named part of the Stormers match-23 on Friday for their opening round Champions Cup match against Toulon in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Senatls, a former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year winner, suffered nerve damage to his arm in the motor vehicle accident.

‘Character’

Stormers coach John Dobson said that Senatla’s return is something that everyone can take inspiration from.

“Seabelo is a remarkable character and he has shown that yet again in making his return to professional rugby when so many would have given in.

“The challenges he has faced have gone far beyond just the physical impact that the accident had on his body and we can’t wait to see him out there doing his thing again,” said Dobson.

“We are proud to have stood by him and given whatever support we could through this process, but ultimately this comeback is testament to the incredible character of the man. We are lucky to have him part of this squad.”

‘Repay faith shown in me’

Senatla, who has so far earned 62 Stormers caps, thanked all those who have helped him on the journey and expressed his determination to make every second in the Stormers jersey count.

“I am so grateful for all of the support I have had to reach this point. This experience has been life-changing in many ways and I am so motivated to repay the faith that has been shown in me and my abilities.

“As Stormers players we are encouraged to express ourselves on the field and I can’t wait to do just that with a new appreciation for how special this game and this team is,” he said.

Head of Player Affairs Duncan Cruickshank paid tribute to Senatla and the way he dealt with this challenge.

“This experience has been a defining one for Seabelo and we could not be prouder of the way he has come through and worked with us to get to this point. It has been a pleasure to play a role in what has been a remarkable comeback both on and off the field,” he said