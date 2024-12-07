Tricky Ricky steers Blitzboks into semis

The Blitzboks will next face Spain at 1:56pm on Sunday.

The Blitzboks are through to the semis of the Cape Town Sevens. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

A Ricardo Duarttee first-half brace of tries helped secure a Blitzbok win over Argentina on Saturday, and safe passage to the Cape Town Sevens semi-finals.

Duarttee opened the scoring with a magical solo effort after collecting the ball from the back of a scrum. Luciano Gonzalez was sent to the bin after a dangerous tackle, forcing the Argentinians to play out the final minutes of the opening stanza with six men.

The playmaker capitalised on the Blitzboks’ one-man advantage with his second try. Dewald Human notched South Africa’s third and converted spectacularly from the corner to take Philip Snyman’s charges into the break 17-0 in the lead.

Mattias Osadczuk pulled one back for the Pumas after the restart to take the match within two scores, but Shilton van Wyk responded for the Blitzboks before Shaun Williams crossed the whitewash on the buzzer to complete a 29-5 win.

The Blitzboks will next face Spain at 1:56pm on Sunday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.