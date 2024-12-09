Blitzboks coach Snyman praises players for Cape Town triumph

'The players executed our plans to perfection this weekend and in doing so, they showed what we are capable of.'

A proud and happy Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman was full of praise for his players after the SA Sevens team won their home tournament, the Cape Town Sevens, on Sunday evening.

The Blitzboks beat a strong France team 26-14 in the final, after earlier beating Ireland and Argentina in pool play and Spain in the semi-finals.

It was the SA Sevens team’s first win at their home tournament since the 2015/16 season.

“It’s really great to see the players enjoy this win,” said Snyman.

“They are the real heroes of this weekend and they played for every member of our squad who could not be on the field tonight.

“We are very happy with the win, especially since everyone in the squad worked extremely hard, and I’m very proud of how they played.”

The win comes a week after the Blitzboks finished sixth in the season-opening tournament in Dubai last weekend.

Improvement

Snyman said the team had identified two areas in their play they had to improve on since the tournament in Dubai.

“We wanted to apply more pressure on defence and then play from turnover ball, and make sure we get the ball to our playmakers on the outside as soon as possible,” he said.

“We were very clinical and only conceded two tries on the first day and we clicked into a higher gear on day two. Slow starts in the semi-final and the final made things a bit difficult, but the guys showed a lot of character to come back and win those games.

“The players executed our plans to perfection this weekend and in doing so, they showed what we are capable of. They really played very well.”

Reward for hard work

The Blitzbok head coach said the entire squad worked very hard in the last few months and the victory in Cape Town was just reward for the hours and hours spent on the training pitch.

“This goes to every South African who kept on supporting us – we have the best supporters in the world and hopefully this will be the start of big things for the Blitzboks,” he added.

Blitzbok co-captain Zain Davids said: “I think you can see the guys are [already] celebrating. We really wanted this. The guys showed a lot of heart out there – we played for each other.”

Impi Visser, the team’s other co-captain, added: “It’s just incredible. It’s been nine years since we last won it so it’s great to break the curse and give the people of Cape Town something to really celebrate.

“We knew that we have a special group of players, but we came up a bit short last week in Dubai. Some new guys came in and really stepped up this week. We’re building something really special and once we have that self-belief we can really go to that number one spot.”