Blitzboks win Cape Town Sevens

The home team scored four tries in a thrilling final.

South Africa’s Donovan Don runs to score a try during the final of the World Rugby Sevens Series against France in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

The South African Sevens team, the Blitzboks, have hit back in style by winning the Cape Town Sevens tournament on Sunday, beating France 26-14 in a thrilling final played at the Cape Town Stadium.

It is the first win on home soil by South Africa since the 2015/16 season. Also, it was the 11th time in a row that the Blitzboks beat the French Sevens team in South Africa.

The Blitzboks went into the tournament on the back of a poor showing in the first event of the new season in Dubai last weekend, finishing in sixth place.

But they came out fighting at home, beating Ireland and Argentina in their pool and then edging Spain the semi-finals.

There was no quarter-final stage in the Cape Town event as there were four pools consisting of just three teams each, with the pool winners advancing directly to the semi-finals.

Thrilling final

In a thrilling last match, played in front of thousands of fans inside the Cape Town Stadium, the Blitzboks played with speed, hunger and determination and at times out-muscled their French opponents. They also took every chance that came their way.

France scored the first try though after the home team were pushed off the ball at a ruck and they went in from the turn-over.

The South Africans hit back immediately though through Donovan Don, who sliced through the defence to score a converted try. Zain Davids then scored from the kick-off, bumping off a defender to go in and with the conversion the Blitzboks led 14-7.

But despite the aggressive defence from the South Africans, France went in on the stroke of half-time to level the scores at the break, 14-all.

Another converted try by the Blitzboks, scored by Shilton van Wyk after a clever kick ahead by Dewald Human, took the home side into a 21-14 lead and when Dawid Brits went in a few moments later from a quick-tap penalty it was pretty much all over.

“We showed heart out there, we played for each other,” said a delighted Davids afterwards. He also thanked the Cape Town crowd for cheering them on over the last two days.

“They always bring the gees, thank you very much.”