Bok flyhalf excited about SA’s entry into European Champions Cup

Springbok World Cup winner Handre Pollard believes the South African teams will take the Champions Cup to a “different level” when the competition kicks off this weekend.

Pollard’s former team, the Bulls, join the Sharks and Stormers in the formerly named Heineken Cup for the first time.

The Bulls face Lyon in Pretoria on Saturday, while the Sharks take on Harlequins in Durban and the Stormers face Clermont Auvergne in France, also both on Saturday.

World Cup winning flyhalf Pollard, who joined English champions Leicester from French champions Montpellier in the summer, is convinced having the South African sides in Europe is a positive step forward.

‘Benefit the competition’

“I understand completely some people are like ‘What are they doing here?” said the 28-year-old from the Western Cape, where he is recovering from an injury that sidelined him during the Rugby Championship and recent European tour.

“But I think, after a year or two, it’ll really benefit the competition. It took the URC to a completely different level and I honestly believe it will be the same with the Champions Cup.

“The South Africa teams will bring a great new flavour to the competition. They have been playing a really nice, attacking brand of rugby in the URC, while the physicality is the difference between the top four or five teams in the Champions Cup. It’s bred into us, so that part of the game is pretty set.

“The clubs in South Africa will have to become smarter tactically to compete with the top teams in Europe. It might take them a couple of years to find their feet, because it’s so different, but I think it’ll be great. People will enjoy it.”

Weather impact

Pollard, who has played in South Africa and Europe believes the weather in the different parts of the world will also have an affect.

“The weather is going to play a role. Going to South Africa in January, it’s going to be hot, humid, and tough, and then the next week you come up here in the snow! It’s going to be very interesting to see how the teams can adjust.”

The 65-times capped Pollard says being involved in European Cup competition will be a great experience for players in South Africa.

“For them to come over and play in the Stade Michelin against Clermont, or go to the Aviva and play Leinster, it will be great to see our young guys in South Africa take that pressure, thrive under it and learn from it. It’ll be a great learning experience. I’m very excited to see what they can do.”