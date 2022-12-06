Lions turn attention to Challenge Cup: Crucial to make winning start at home

Ross Roche

The Lions are aiming for a strong start to the European Challenge Cup (EPCR) competition when they host the Dragons and Stade Francais at Ellis Park over the next two weekends, ahead of a tough away run of games in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and EPCR.

With this their first appearance in the second division of Europe’s top club rugby competition, the Champions Cup, the Lions will want to start with a bang, and have the perfect opportunity with two home games first up.

Following these matches the Lions have two away URC games against local opposition and then head off on a four game overseas tour, with two in the URC and two in the EPCR.

“These two games are really important for us. We felt that the games that we have lost at home this season, we were decent enough for 40 to 60 minutes, but to get a result you have to put in an 80 minute performance or be gritty enough to fight it out,” explained Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“So we know we have two home games now and then we have six in a row away, two in South Africa and four overseas. So it’s important for us to keep on growing as a team and keep on working on the small things that should make a big difference. “

Familiar foe

The Lions beat the Dragons at home in the URC just over a week ago, so will have a good idea of what to expect in their opening EPCR game against them, but Stade Francais will present a completely new challenge for them.

“We are definitely positive going into the competition. Playing the Dragons twice in three weeks in two different competitions is a bit strange,” admitted Van Rooyen.

“So for us we see it as a home and away type fixture in that we have just played them. So what did we learn from that game and where can we be better to challenge them a bit differently.

“I think Stade Francais will add a nice flavour because it will then feel like a different competition. Then when we travel in January we have a URC game, two EPCR games and a URC game. So that trip will really feel like it’s two different competitions.”