Bok props in demand: Louw, Du Toit on the move?

Wilco Louw and Thomas du Toit are being chased by two South African unions.

Springbok props Wilco Louw and Thomas du Toit are allegedly being hunted by two South African franchises.

Louw is currently on contract with the Bulls in Pretoria, while Du Toit is employed by Bath Rugby in England.

Both men have featured for the Boks this season, though Du Toit is currently not part of the squad that will feature against Australia in the first two matches of this year’s Rugby Championship, due to resting protocols.

Louw, however, could be the first-choice tighthead option in the absence of Frans Malherbe during the Rugby Championship.

According to Sunday publication Rapport, the Stormers are keen to contract Louw, who has a deal to stay with the Bulls until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old previously also played for the Stormers and also featured for Toulon and Harlequins before returning to South Africa and the Bulls in 2023. He has played 18 Tests.

The Stormers’ current first-choice tighthead is Neethling Fouche, who made his Bok debut this year.

Rapport also said on Sunday that the Sharks are interested in getting Du Toit back to Durban, where the 30-year-old played before leaving South Africa after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Du Toit’s versatility — he can play loosehead and tighthead — make him much sought-after. According to Rapport Bordeaux in France are also interested in his services.

The Sharks’ current prop department includes World Cup winners Ox Nche and Vincent Koch.