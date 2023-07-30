Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams set for two-week spell on sidelines

By sarugbymag

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams will be out of action “for at least two weeks” after suffering a concussion in the opening minute of the 2023 Rugby Championship win over Argentina on Saturday.

Part of the build-up to the final-round match in Johannesburg had been dedicated to the dynamic Williams making his first start for the world champions.

Stretchered off

But just 10 seconds after the kick-off, the speedy halfback was concussed in a collision with Pumas fullback Juan Cruz Mallia and stretchered off.

He later appeared on the Bok bench to applause from the Ellis Park crowd.

“Grant was out cold so I think there is definitely concussion. I don’t know the extent of it, but he will probably be out for at least two weeks,” said Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

Williams was left out of the squad that travelled to Buenos Aires for the first World Cup warm-up match against Los Pumas. Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies were included in the 26-player squad for the Test on Saturday, 5 August.

If Williams makes the 33-man World Cup squad his next match will be against Wales at the Millennium Stadium on 19 August. The team’s final warm-up match before the World Cup will be against New Zealand at Twickenham on 25 August.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.