PIC: Former Bok coach congratulates Bafana from UK in Christmas jersey

Bafana Bafana beat Morocco 2-0, advancing to the Quarterfinals in the African Cup of Nations.

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has shown his support for Bafana Bafana. Picture: y Franco Arland/Getty Images

Still wearing his Lilo and Stich Christmas sweater, former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber supported Bafana Bafana in their match against Morocco, watching the round of 16 match on his cell phone.

“It might not be a 100 inch TV but worth every second of viewing,” said the World Cup winning coach who is now the trainer at Irish rugby club Leinster.

Well done Bafana Bafana. Supporting you from the UK. It might not be a 100 inch TV but worth every second of viewing. pic.twitter.com/BNVV5W1NlU — Jacques Nienaber (@jacnienaber) January 30, 2024

South Africa beat the North African giants 2-0 in the round of 16 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), setting up a clash with in-form Cape Verde in the Quarterfinals on Saturday.

Halala Bafana

Nienaber shared the photo of himself watching the game from his phone, with a flat screen TV fixed to the wall but not switched on.

Someone on X (formerly Twitter) commented, assuming there was load shedding in Ireland as well, hence him watching the game from his phone.

ALSO READ: Caf crowns Mama Joy fan-of-the-match at the Africa Cup of Nations

Nienaber was one of the many South Africans who congratulated the national soccer team on their win. South African political parties could also not contain their excitement at Bafana Bafana’s win, taking to X to congratulate the team while the EFF called on the whole country to rally behind the team.

Congratulations Bafana Bafana for flying our flag high into the Quarter-Finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.



We are incredibly proud of you! ⚽🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/S6byvzKgll — ActionSA (@Action4SA) January 31, 2024

The EFF’s former national chairperson, Dali Mpofu called out Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa for not flying a contingent of South African fans to the AFCON to support the national team, also questioning businessman Johan Rupert, who supported the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup in France.

But WHEN will SAFA,SAA,Big Business & “coach” Zizi Kodwa do something to get South African Bafana Bafana supporters to travel to Ivory Coast to support the national team as is “usually” done?🤷🏾‍♂️



Also did I miss Uncle Johan Rupert & his choir of De laRey singers at the stadium??👂🏾 January 31, 2024

Veteran soccer supporter Saddam Maake was in attendance at the game with a handful of other South African supporters.

TjoviTjo feed your eyes, bonjour morning akwaba mesiboku simgatora Mzansi Africa dé sud bunch of winners, quater final Bafana Bafana vs Cape Verde 3 February, Bafana Bafana will qualify for semifinal with surprised package 📦 Thanks to everyone's who managed to send prayers guys pic.twitter.com/AiFUNUhq1k — Dr Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) January 31, 2024

Kodwa tweeted a congratulatory message as well.

“This win shows what our national teams can achieve with the support of South Africans. Let’s continue to support Bafana Bafana as they march to the AFCON 2023 quarterfinals,” said the Minister.

AFCON-winning former Bafana Bafana defender, Mark Fish, congratulated the team, throwing in banter about Coach Hugo Broos’ grey hair.

I found someone who's Grey hair is well certainly cooler than mine…Well done Coach a fantastic performance by the boys tonight…Quarter Finals here we come…Bafana Bafana🙏🙏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/hKVT9uoZA9 — Mark Fish (@markfish74) January 31, 2024

“I found someone who’s grey hair is well certainly cooler than mine. Well done Coach a fantastic performance by the boys tonight… Quarterfinals here we come… Bafana Bafana,” averred Fish in a post.

NOW READ: ‘Beating Morocco is something special’ — Broos beaming after epic Afcon win