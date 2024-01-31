Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

5 minute read

31 Jan 2024

05:27 pm

PIC: Former Bok coach congratulates Bafana from UK in Christmas jersey

Bafana Bafana beat Morocco 2-0, advancing to the Quarterfinals in the African Cup of Nations.

Jacques Nienaber-Bafana Bafana

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has shown his support for Bafana Bafana. Picture: y Franco Arland/Getty Images

Still wearing his Lilo and Stich Christmas sweater, former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber supported Bafana Bafana in their match against Morocco, watching the round of 16 match on his cell phone.

“It might not be a 100 inch TV but worth every second of viewing,” said the World Cup winning coach who is now the trainer at Irish rugby club Leinster.

South Africa beat the North African giants 2-0 in the round of 16 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), setting up a clash with in-form Cape Verde in the Quarterfinals on Saturday.

Halala Bafana

Nienaber shared the photo of himself watching the game from his phone, with a flat screen TV fixed to the wall but not switched on.  

Someone on X  (formerly Twitter) commented, assuming there was load shedding in Ireland as well, hence him watching the game from his phone.

ALSO READ: Caf crowns Mama Joy fan-of-the-match at the Africa Cup of Nations

Nienaber was one of the many South Africans who congratulated the national soccer team on their win. South African political parties could also not contain their excitement at Bafana Bafana’s win, taking to X to congratulate the team while the EFF called on the whole country to rally behind the team.

The EFF’s former national chairperson, Dali Mpofu called out Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa for not flying a contingent of South African fans to the AFCON to support the national team, also questioning businessman Johan Rupert, who supported the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup in France.

Veteran soccer supporter Saddam Maake was in attendance at the game with a handful of other South African supporters.

Kodwa tweeted a congratulatory message as well.

“This win shows what our national teams can achieve with the support of South Africans. Let’s continue to support Bafana Bafana as they march to the AFCON 2023 quarterfinals,” said the Minister.

AFCON-winning former Bafana Bafana defender, Mark Fish, congratulated the team, throwing in banter about Coach Hugo Broos’ grey hair.

“I found someone who’s grey hair is well certainly cooler than mine. Well done Coach a fantastic performance by the boys tonight… Quarterfinals here we come… Bafana Bafana,” averred Fish in a post.

NOW READ: ‘Beating Morocco is something special’ — Broos beaming after epic Afcon win

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Jacques Nienaber Springboks

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission
Local News ‘We fear that one day they will kill our kids’- Kruger Park elephants on the loose
Local Soccer ‘Beating Morocco is something special’ — Broos beaming after epic Afcon win
News Shop employee seeks protection order against female boss for demanding threesome

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe