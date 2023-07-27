A shadow of his best, but Bok winger Mapimpi has a lot to offer at World Cup

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

With less than two weeks to go until the Springboks announce their squad for the Rugby World Cup that starts in September, there are question marks around some players who were previously “definite selections”.

One player who was once a sure pick for the World Cup is winger Makazole Mapimpi, but right now it is unclear if he will secure a ticket to France as part of the 33-man squad.

Having beaten the odds since bursting onto the scene in 2018, Mapimpi became a lethal finisher, including scoring 22 tries in 37 games as well as one in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Recently though he’s been a shadow of himself in the green and gold jersey. He’s been found wanting in the last year and there’s no hiding in rugby.

His dwindling form has coincided with the rise of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who seems to have taken the No 11 jersey from him, while Canan Moodie has also shown great form on the wing.

The game is all about seizing your moment; Mapimpi can attest to that, and right now Arendse is the man of the moment.

Versatile teammates

The question for the Boks’ management is, do they take Mapimpi to the World Cup, and if they do, what role will he play there?

When it comes to the selection of the backline Mapimpi is at a disadvantage as he’s a specialist winger while others offer versatility.

With the experience he has, combined with his strong and winning mentality, I believe he should go to France. He can be a sounding board for the younger men, while at the same time being a motivator and inspirational figure in the squad. Oh yes, and let’s not forget that he’s also a damn good rugby player when on song and in form.

Cheslin Kolbe and Arendse will start at 14 and 11 against Argentina at Ellis Park this weekend and they’re increasingly looking like they’re going to be the Boks’ first-choice wing picks going forward, but having someone of Mapimpi’s character waiting on the outskirts is surely a must for the Boks.

