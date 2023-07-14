Boks will need 80-minute effort to beat All Blacks — Ndungane

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Former Springboks winger Odwa Ndungane believes Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks will show if the world champions can give an 80-minute performance.

The match in Auckland will play an important role in both teams’ preparations for the Rugby World Cup later this year and whoever wins will take a big step towards claiming the Rugby Championship title in this year’s abbreviated competition, and give that team a big lift ahead of the World Cup.

Both sides have put out their best teams; the Boks will send into action an experienced team full of 2019 World Cup final players, with a focus on bulk and physicality, while the All Blacks have opted for speed in their selection.

Jacques Nienaber’s side go into the match as favourites to win — something that’s not happened very often in the era of professional rugby — but the All Blacks, who some believe have lost their aura, remain a very dangerous outfit.

80 minutes

Ndungane, who was part of a Springboks team that won away against the All Blacks in 2009, is of the view that the Boks will have to give an 80-minute performance to get a victory at the Mount Smart Stadium (kick-off 09.05 am).

“When you play those guys in New Zealand, you have to start well, and play for 80 minutes,” Ndungane told The Citizen this week.

“Defensively you have to be in their faces, cut out their time and make sure everyone buys in and does more and above what is expected.

“I think any game against New Zealand is always a good measure to see where you are in terms of mental strength and physicality.

“We know New Zealand will play from minute one to 80, that’s what they have always done.

“Also, it will be key how the Boks manage their discipline, because when you play away, especially in New Zealand, the pressure you get from the crowd, the referee – you need to be good in managing that discipline,” he said.

Boks’ lineouts

The Boks looked formidable in their 43-12 win over Australia in Pretoria last weekend, however, Ndungane says they can improve on their lineout as it’s a potent weapon in their arsenal.

“Considering how their lineouts performed on Saturday, I’m sure that’s something they would want to rectify because our team depends a lot on set pieces; they play well from the scrum, and the lineout is a big asset of ours. If the Boks can get the driving maul going, we know what they’re capable of … Kurt-Lee Arendse’s one try came from a lineout.

“I’m sure those are the things the Boks would want to fix because I have not doubt that the mood in the team is high, especially after a convincing win.”