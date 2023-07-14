Springboks and All Blacks target statement win in Auckland

By Ross Roche

The Springboks and All Blacks will both be targeting a statement win when the two sides clash in the Rugby Championship at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

With it being a World Cup year both Southern Hemisphere juggernauts will be eager to stamp their authority and build some momentum going into the showpiece event, especially due to Northern Hemisphere sides Ireland and France being ahead of them on the world rugby rankings.

The match is also massively important in the context that the winner will likely go on to win the competition, which would be a big boost ahead of the World Cup.

“Every Test game we play is always going to be a statement for us. But obviously New Zealand v South Africa is massive for everyone. It is well known around the world and it is going to be a huge game,” said Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi at Friday’s captain’s press conference.

“Both teams will want to make a statement before the World Cup. That’s what every international team works hard for, especially in a World Cup year.”

Plenty momentum

The Boks opened their Rugby Championship campaign with a 43-12 win over the Wallabies, while the All Blacks were just as good brushing aside Argentina 41-12, so both sides head into the crucial game with plenty of momentum.

“Australia was a good start for us but we have quickly put that behind us because we know that there was another big challenge ahead in the All Blacks. We have put all of our energy and focus into our preparation this week and we are looking forward to executing tomorrow,” said Mbonambi.

Front row battle

The front row battle is going to be a key one in the match and the team that comes out on top there will be in the pound seats to come out on top in the game.

All the preparation has been done and it is now about which team can execute their plans best on the day and emerge victorious in the end.

“For us as a pack it’s always a massive challenge playing against a fully loaded New Zealand pack. We know that they are a very good scrummaging team. We saw their performance against Argentina last weekend and we know the challenges that are ahead of us,” said Mbonambi.

“The All Blacks will always have a massive pack, a very good lineout system and they have quality ball careers. We know it’s going to be a tough game, especially with the weather, pitch we are playing on and stadium we are playing at.

“From our side we have done all the prep that we needed to do and tomorrow it is all about making those things work. A win against the All Blacks is always ranked pretty high up for any Springbok.”