The Boks will be hoping to win to give themselves a chance of playing in the 'final' of the Nations Championship.

The Springboks have been forced to make a late change to their team for Saturday’s round six Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin, with kick-off at 6.40pm.

Springbok utility forward Franco Mostert will now start Saturday’s encounter at lock next to Eben Etzebeth following the withdrawal of Ruan Nortje on Friday due to a niggle picked up at training this week.

Nortje has been monitored by the Bok medical team throughout the week, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to take a cautious approach on Friday morning, naming Mostert in the second row to give Nortje further time to recover from his injury.

Lood de Jager retains his place on the bench as the back-up lock.

Mostert, who will earn his 88th Test cap when he takes the field, started on the replacements bench in the games against France and Italy in the last two matches, meaning this will be his third appearance for the team on the November leg of the Nations Championship.

Irrespective of the outcome in Dublin on Saturday, the Boks will be in action on Finals Weekend in seven days’ time when the new competition wraps up at Twickenham. The Boks will face the team that finishes in the same position as them on the northern log.

A win by the Boks on Saturday and England defeating the All Blacks in their match earlier in the day will see Erasmus’ team finish top and possibly face France in the “final”. The Boks have so far beaten England, Scotland and Wales in the competition at home in July, and Italy away this month. Their only defeat has been against France, last weekend.

The match in Dublin kicks off at 6.40pm (SA time).

Revised Bok team: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg, Cameron Hanekom, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie.