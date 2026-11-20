These 10 men hold the key to the outcome of the game in Dublin on Saturday.

The Springboks will be desperate to hit back after losing to France last weekend when they take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in a round six Nations Championship game. Both teams are stacked with high-quality players who’ll be keen to be the game-changers over the course of the match.

Here we look at five men from each team who have the potential to light up the Aviva Stadium and swing the game in their team’s favour.

Ireland

Mack Hansen

The winger has given the Boks problems before and he’ll be keen to do so again on this occasion. A solid defender, it’s his attacking skill in space that should worry the Boks. He has a knack for scoring tries so will be closely watched by the Boks. Ireland will hope he can find his best form.

Jamison Gibson-Park

The nippy scrumhalf is a seriously smart operator and someone the Boks will look to as a real threat. His service from the base is excellent, while his sniping runs have caught many defenders out. If the Boks can shut him down and keep him out of the action there’s every chance the they’ll come out on top.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is Ireland’s heartbeat. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Josh van der Flier

A former World Rugby player of the year, the dynamic flanker has had his injury concerns, but when he’s fit and playing, he’s a real handful. With his high work-rate and breakdown ability Ireland will look to him to spoil Bok ball. He’ll be the key man in the loose, too, with big carries.

Tadgh Beirne

The mobile lock, who’s equally comfortable at flank, will look to boss the lineouts and put pressure on Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje. He’s a solid operator with loads of experience who’ll get his forwards properly fired up. He’ll also be a big presence at the breakdowns, so the Boks will watch him closely.

Ciaran Frawley

The versatile 28-year-old will be the man coach Andy Farrell looks to later on to lift the tempo of the Irish game. Comfortable at 10, in the centres and fullback, Frawley is an imposing man at 90kg and 1.92m tall, with a big kicking boot. His physicality is also something the Boks will have to be mindful of.

South Africa

Damian Willemse

Regarded in many circles as the game’s best fullback, Willemse will want to hit top form again in Dublin after a relatively below-standard performance against France last weekend. Willemse is at his best when in an attacking mood and he’ll no doubt be keen to have a go after last week’s slip-ups.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Another Bok star who didn’t hit his straps in Paris, Feinberg-Mngomezulu will need to find his best form if the Boks are to hit back and record a much-needed win. He’s a player who seems to thrive under pressure so if he’s on song, he’ll be at the heart of the performance.

Cameron Hanekom

The Bulls man finally gets a proper chance to shine in the absence of the suspended Jasper Wiese and he’ll be champing at the bit for this opportunity. Hanekom is far from a bruiser, but he’ll carry hard and look for contact, but his key weapon is his linking and running ability. Expect a big performance.

Malcolm Marx

One can only hope the world’s best hooker starts the match and plays for as long as his legs last. Marx is one of the Boks’ best players and needs to be on the field for as much of the 80 minutes as possible. Watch him take charge at the rucks and in the mauls and at the breakdowns.

Malcolm Marx will be a key player for the Boks against Ireland. Picture: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Grant Williams

The back-up scrumhalf will have a big role to play later in the game, either when he comes on at scrumhalf or if he is used out wide. Williams reads play well, is quick and has the ability to get through holes, so he could be the key bench man for the Boks if they’re looking for X-factor.