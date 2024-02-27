Boks-Ireland Test tickets from R350 … but no pricing yet for All Blacks Tests

The world champions face Ireland in two Tests in July, as well as Portugal in a first meeting between the teams.

The Springboks are back in action in June. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

While SA Rugby have announced pricing details for the Springboks’ home Tests this season against Ireland, Portugal and Argentina later this year, they have yet to say how much fans will have to pay to see the world champions in action against the All Blacks.

Tickets for the Boks’ Tests against Ireland, Portugal and Argentina have been priced from R150 to R350 with the first tickets to go on sale from Monday March 4.

The Boks open their 2024 season with a one-off match against Wales in London at the end of June before taking on Ireland in back-to-back Tests in Pretoria and Durban, before facing Portugal in Bloemfontein.

Tickets for the Pretoria match will go on sale on Monday March 4 and for the Durban match on Monday March 11 through Ticketpro.

Tickets for the one-off and first Test match between the Boks and Portugal in Bloemfontein will be available from March 22, also on Ticketpro.

Rugby Championship

The Springboks will then turn their attention to the Rugby Championship when they travel to Australia for back-to-back Tests against the Wallabies in August before hosting arch-rivals New Zealand in Johannesburg (August 31) and Cape Town (September 7).

The team will then travel to Argentina for their penultimate match of the tournament before wrapping up their campaign against Los Pumas on Saturday September 28 in Nelspruit.

Tickets for the match in Mbombela against Argentina will hit the market on Friday March 13 (on Computicket), with the cheapest tickets R150, while tickets for the clashes against New Zealand in Joburg and Cape Town will go on sale in April, with the pricing still to be announced.

Ticket prices for the 2022 Tests between the Boks and All Blacks in Mbombela and Joburg ranged from R150 and R250 to R1,500.

Springbok home Test ticket sale information:

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) – From R350 on 4 March on Ticketpro

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs Ireland (Kings Park, Durban) – From R350 on 11 March on Ticketpro

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs Portugal (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein) – From R350 on 22 March on Ticketpro

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) – Details to be confirmed

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) – Details to be confirmed

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit) – From R150 on 13 March on Computicket