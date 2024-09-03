Boks to keep foot on the gas in second All Blacks Test — Williams

The scrumhalf admits that sticking together was key for the team in their fightback win at Ellis Park.

Grant Williams dives over the tryline to score a try against the All Blacks. Picture: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams was thrilled to have played a role in helping the Boks clinch a breathtaking 31-27 win over the All Blacks at Ellis Park in the Rugby Championship last Saturday, and hopes to take that momentum into the second game this coming weekend.

Williams showed superb skill and composure to spot a gap after picking up the ball at a ruck on the All Blacks’ tryline, throw a dummy and dive over for what proved to be the match winning try in the match.

It was a very satisfying moment for Williams, who last faced the All Blacks in Auckland last year where the hosts comfortably won 35-20, and did not make the match 23 for the Boks’ two wins at Twickenham and in the World Cup final.

Williams admits that sticking together was key for the team in their fightback, and that they now needed to build some consistency going into the second game to hopefully claim another win that would put them on the verge of winning the Rugby Championship.

Special

“It was special for the group as a whole. We placed a big emphasis on sticking together, especially during the tough times, so we are happy about the result,” said Williams about last Saturday’s thrilling win.

“The last time I faced them was in New Zealand last year and we got a hiding in that match, so it was a great feeling to get a victory against them this time.

“Attempting to win the competition is a massive goal for us, so we need to ensure that we maintain the consistency in our performances.”

Heading into the second match at the Cape Town Stadium this weekend, Williams said the Boks would be firmly putting their pedal to the metal, as they chase a bit of history by trying to pick up their fourth straight win over the All Blacks for the first time in the professional era.

“We are pleased with how we are growing as a team, but I don’t think we’ll take our foot off the gas. We are really looking forward to (the coming) match, and we know it is going to be equally as tough, if not tougher,” said Williams.