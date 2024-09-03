The All Blacks, the haka, and SA’s big win

The All Blacks are the world’s best, and beating them is huge for South Africa. Their haka deserves respect amid the celebration.

Let’s put one thing out there straight away: any South African celebrations over the victory against the All Blacks are infused by more than a sense of relief.

This is not like beating Ireland, England or France. The New Zealanders have consistently been the best rugby side in the world for so long that beating them is almost worth two wins against the others.

South African fans know this, despite our trash talking. And part of that respect for the All Blacks is recognising their iconic haka.

That is why it is unfortunate that, at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, various events interrupted the haka – fireworks going off, music being played and even the Airbus A380 flying over.

According to SA Rugby, it was a series of mistakes which led to the mess – and it is quite correct that the organisation apologised to the visitors.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, reiterated that South Africans “hold dear the values and traditions of the game”.

The haka is a fantastic demonstration of culture, tradition and team spirit and that it was rendered with such passion on Saturday shows that the All Blacks respect us, too.

Saturday’s clash in Cape Town will be another epic saga.

