Boks move team announcement to Thursday

The Springboks singing the anthem on Saturday at Ellis Park. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Springboks have decided to move their team announcement press conference to Thursday, from the usual Tuesday mid-day announcement, for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town (5pm).

It is a surprising decision considering the Boks, under Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, in the last number of years have always named their lineup for a Saturday Test on a Tuesday.

But it seems after last week’s in-out-in again selection of Eben Etzebeth, the Boks will wait until later in the week to reveal who will take on New Zealand in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.

Rugby Championship trophy

The Boks beat the All Blacks 31-27 in their first meeting at Ellis Park on Saturday, after also beating Australia in Brisbane and Perth in the last month, to head the points table after three rounds of action.

Erasmus may also be playing mind games with the All Blacks and their coaching team ahead of a game which should they win it will be a step away from claiming the Rugby Championship trophy.

There are also, of course, injury concerns in the Bok squad.

Siya Kolisi seemingly fractured his cheeckbone in last weekend’s win at Ellis Park, while Kurt-Lee Arendse left the field with a suspected concussion.

It is also not known if RG Snyman is again fit after picking up a foot problem in Australia, while Salmaan Moerat was ruled out of the Ellis Park match because of return-to-play concussion protocols.

Other regular Bok squad members currently not available include Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert and Faf de Klerk.

The Bok team announcement will now happen on Thursday at 9am, in Cape Town, ahead of Saturday’s Test.

The Boks will train Monday and Wednesday this week, with Friday set for their usual captain’s run, with off days on Tuesday and Thursday.

Possible Bok starting team for Cape Town: Fassi, Kolbe, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Williams, Wiese, Du Toit, Van Staden, Nortje, Etzebeth, Malherbe, Mbonambi, Nche