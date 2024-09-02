SA Rugby apologise for obstruction of All Blacks haka at Ellis Park

Fireworks, an aeroplane and loud music all impacted the performance of the All Blacks' haka at Ellis Park.

The South African Rugby Union have apologised to their New Zealand counterparts for the various events in and around Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, including fireworks going off, which interrupted and obscured the performance of the All Blacks’ haka prior to the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and the Springboks.

The stadium DJ, or announcer, also apparently played music at inappropriate times in the lead-up to the start of the match while an A380 airplane also flew over the stadium in the minutes around the haka being performed by the All Blacks players, prior to the 5pm kick-off.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks in the match, 31-27, after scoring two tries in the final stages of the fixture, to extend their lead at the top of the Rugby Championship log.

Apology

The South African Rugby Union said in a statement the closing moments of the haka were overlaid by music and fireworks – as well as a flyover by an A380 airliner – as pre-planned scheduling failed to be observed.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”

‘Apparent display of lack of respect’

Oberholzer said that SA Rugby was distressed by the breach of protocol and the apparent display of lack of respect it may have suggested.

“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game,” said Oberholzer.

“The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”

The second Test between the teams in the Rugby Championship will be played at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.