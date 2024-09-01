Kolisi, Arendse in doubt for Boks’ second All Blacks Test — Erasmus’ options

The good news is there are several players available who can stand in for the second Test against New Zealand in Cape Town this weekend.

The Springboks will know today or tomorrow whether captain Siya Kolisi will be able to lead the side in Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

Kolisi picked up a facial injury during his team’s 31-27 win against the New Zealanders at Ellis Park on Saturday and is a doubt for the second match against the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium.

The other concern is for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who left the field early in the second half after suffering a head knock and possible concussion.

After the match, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus intimated Kolisi had possibly suffered a cheekbone fracture. He was later replaced by a Bok bench-sitter, bit soldiered on for several minutes with the injury.

Kolisi’s face was visibly swollen after the match.

“The doc will definitely have to look at him, he doesn’t normally look like this,” said Erasmus. “He looks a bit better.”

Options at flank and wing

If Kolisi is ruled out of the round four of the Rugby Championship, the Boks could call on Marco van Staden to start in the No 6 jersey, though there will also be a temptation to go with Kwagga Smith.

The captaincy will be taken over by any one of Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi or Pieter-Steph du Toit.

There are several options to full Arendse’s place on the wing. Makazole Mapimpi is the obvious choice, while Canan Moodie is also back in the squad and fit again, but Erasmus could always spring a surprise and go with Aphelele Fassi on the wing, with Willie le Roux returning to fullback, or Jesse Kriel could play out wide with Lukhanyo Am returning to the midfield.

It will also be interesting to see who of the Bok squad are fit this week and whether RG Snyman or Salmaan Moerat come into the selection mix.

Erasmus is set to name his team for the Cape Town Test on Tuesday.