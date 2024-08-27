Boks pick new-look team for All Blacks Test at Ellis Park

Jasper Wiese is back in the team after serving a six-match suspension, while there is a new lock pairing, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu retains his place at flyhalf.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje will lock the Springbok scrum when the world champions take on New Zealand’s All Blacks in a Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park on Saturday (5pm).

And, Jasper Wiese is back in the side, starting at No 8, after serving a six-game suspension.

With Eben Etzebeth ruled out of the match, and other key lock forwards injured, Du Toit moves into the second row with rookie Test player Nortje. Ben-Jason Dixon will wear the No 7 jersey, with captain Siya Kolisi at number six.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu retains the No 10 jersey, while Cobus Reinach will be his halfback partner for the match.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has also opted to hand Aphelele Fassi a start at fullback, with Willie le Roux left out of the matchday-23.

The #Springboks team to face New Zealand in Johannesburg feature a new locking combination amongst a host of changes – more here: https://t.co/kllUmxNl5Q 🇿🇦#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/ZONwaG7Jo4 August 27, 2024 In total, there are nine changes to the side that beat the Wallabies 30-12 in Perth 10 days ago, but there are only three changes to the matchday-23 from the side that also beat the Australians 33-7 in Brisbane the week before, with two of those changes forced because of injuries to the locks.

‘Opportunity’

Etzebeth (back) and Salmaan Moerat (concussion) miss out from the Brisbane combination while Fassi gets the fullback’s jersey in succession to Willie le Roux in the only other change.

“It’s not ideal that we have so many injuries at lock, but we are pleased with the way Ruan stood his man in our last match and we are confident that he’ll combine well with Pieter-Steph at lock,” said Erasmus.

“This will serve as a fantastic opportunity for him to prove what he can do against one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s also good to have a player of Jasper’s calibre back and we know that he’ll bring a lot of energy on attack and defence after biding his time to return to the field, and we are looking forward to seeing his physicality combined with the rest of the back row.”

The other locks unavailable for selection are RG Snyman (foot), Franco Mostert (broken leg), Lood de Jager (shoulder) and Jean Kleyn (eye and knee).

Springbok team to face New Zealand in Johannesburg:

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard