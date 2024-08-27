Gerhard Steenekamp fired up to front All Blacks: ‘Every young boy’s dream’

Steenekamp is happy to work alongside some of the best props in world rugby, in Ox Nche and Steven Kitshoff.

Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp is fired up to front up against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp is fired up to front up against the All Blacks when the two massive rivals collide in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (5pm).

Reports over the weekend emerged that Steenekamp may get the nod to start the game ahead of Ox Nche who would play off the bench, and his involvement in the Bok press conference on Monday afternoon indicates at worst that he will be part of the match 23.

If he does make the match 23 as expected, it will be Steenekamp’s first game against the All Blacks, which he admitted would be a dream come true, and he hopes to make as big an impact as he can, particularly in the scrums.

“If I get the opportunity, it would be a massive honour to play against the All Blacks in the Springbok jersey. I am still relatively new in the Springbok environment, so if I get the chance to play I will grab the opportunity with both hands and do my best,” said Steenekamp.

“They have a good scrum and set piece, and we’ll make sure we work hard and do our best up-front to counter the challenge they provide. It’s every young boy’s dream who plays rugby to face the All Blacks, so it would be special.

Business as usual

Despite this being the first meeting between the two sides since last year’s Rugby World Cup final, and the fact that this is the biggest game since the Boks faced Ireland last month, Steenekamp says it is business as usual as they prepare for the game.

He is also happy to work alongside some of the best props in world rugby, with Steven Kitshoff having joined the Bok squad after recovering from injury, which will add competition at loosehead prop.

“We don’t see this as a bigger or smaller Test match than others. For us we just have to prepare as well as we can, try to figure out what their weaknesses are and try to exploit it. That is all we are focusing on, to win every Test match and do the best we can,” explained Steenekamp.

“I don’t think I need any more fire under me (on Kitshoff’s return). It is just a massive honour to play alongside guys I have looked up to my entire life. Now being able to train and learn from them I try to take in as much as I can in every session.”