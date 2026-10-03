URC Result: Boks power Sharks to victory

The Sharks now turn to Cape Town Stadium, where they will face the Stormers.

Skipper André Esterhuizen dotted down as a Bok-laden Sharks side saw off Leinster in Durban on Saturday to stay unbeaten through two rounds of the URC.

The Sharks took a 14-7 lead into half-time at Kings Park after recovering from a slow start, before Esterhuizen and fellow Springbok Edwill van der Merwe crossed the whitewash in the second 40 to help steer the Durbanites to a 26-20 bonus-point triumph.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen recalled six Boks for Saturday’s clash, following victory over the Ospreys in round one, with No 12 Esterhuizen taking over the captaincy and the versatile Thomas du Toit starting at loosehead.





Leinster inside centre Robbie Henshaw’s converted try gave the visitors a 7-0 advantage at the close of the first quarter, but No 7 Manu Tshituka crossed for his second touchdown in two matches to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo slotted the first of his three conversions in the match to level the scores, then speedster Lili Bester finished smartly in the left corner for the Sharks’ second try after the hooter.



Leinster tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson was yellow-carded late in the half after repeated scrum collapses, allowing the Sharks to apply further pressure before the break.

The Irish tourists drew first blood after the restart through Clarkson’s try before replacement Sam Prendergast’s penalty put them ahead 15-14.

The Sharks responded through Esterhuizen, who finished after a clever Eben Etzebeth offload, before Man of the Match Van der Merwe intercepted to put the result beyond doubt.

Leinster refused to go quietly, with winger Andrew Osborne crossing in the final play to secure a losing bonus point for the defending champions.

The Sharks now turn to Cape Town Stadium, where they face the Stormers – beaten 17-13 in Edinburgh on Friday – in next Saturday’s coastal derby, while the winless Leinster host Cardiff in Dublin.

SHARKS – Tries: Manu Tshituka, Lili Bester, André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (3).

LEINSTER – Tries: Robbie Henshaw, Thomas Clarkson, Andrew Osborne. Conversion: Caspar Gabriel. Penalty: Sam Prendergast.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







