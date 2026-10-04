URC result: Rookie 10 tortures Bulls

The Bulls now return to Pretoria to host the Lions, while Munster travel to Belfast to face Ulster.

Twenty-year-old flyhalf Charlie O’Shea scored two tries and created another as Munster beat the Bulls in Limerick on Saturday night.

Making his first competitive start for the Irish club, O’Shea also kicked three conversions in a 26-22 bonus-point victory that snapped Munster’s three-match losing streak in this fixture.

It also enabled Munster, who lost at home to Glasgow last week, to open their 2026-27 URC account, while the Bulls, who hammered Zebre in Parma, suffered their first defeat.

After surviving an early Munster onslaught, the Bulls opened the scoring in the 15th minute when lock Ruan Vermaak went over from close range following a lineout maul. Flyhalf Curwin Bosch added the extras.

The hosts hit back when right wing Diarmuid Kilgallen collected O’Shea’s cross-kick, with the flyhalf nailing the touchline conversion.

O’Shea struck again on the half-hour mark, charging down Bosch’s clearance kick before winning the race to the loose ball.

But the Bulls responded almost immediately with a converted try from tighthead prop Francois Klopper to make it 14-14 at the break.

Early in the second half, No 8 Jeandré Rudolph won his third breakdown penalty of the match, allowing Bosch to edge the Bulls back in front.

Munster, though, dominated territory and possession and were rewarded when O’Shea dived over in the right corner after the ball was sent wide from a lineout maul.

Replacement flank Alex Kendellen scored Munster’s bonus-point try with 12 minutes remaining, only for Rudolph to race down the right touchline for a five-pointer that got the Bulls right back into the game.

However, Bosch’s conversion went wide and Munster were able to close out the game.

The Bulls now return to Pretoria to host the Lions, while Munster travel to Belfast to face Ulster.

MUNSTER – Tries: Diarmuid Kilgallen, Charlie O’Shea (2), Alex Kendellen. Conversions: O’Shea (3).

BULLS – Tries: Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Jeandré Rudolph. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2). Penalty: Bosch.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.