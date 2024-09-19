Boks set to face ‘spirited’ Argentina: ‘They can go to the gutters,’ says Rassie

Not only will the world champions be playing in a hostile environment and at altitude, but they'll be up against a desperate Pumas side.

The Springboks may have beaten the Wallabies twice away and the All Blacks twice at home in the last month, but their biggest challenge of this year’s Rugby Championship may come in round five when they face Argentina in an away match in Santiago this Saturday (11pm).

The Boks proved to be too good for Australia and New Zealand to be four from four in the Rugby Championship, but this weekend they’re up against a team they have sometimes struggled to get the better of in Argentina.

And, making their task a little more challenging this season is the fact the Pumas are again blowing hot and cold. And, Boks coach Rassie Erasmus knows full well their opponents this weekend have an outside chance of winning the competition should they get the better of the Boks on Saturday and again next Saturday in Mbombela, in the final match of this year’s competition.

As things stand, the Boks have 18 log points, while Argentina have 10. New Zealand and Australia are out of the running.

‘Go to the gutters’

This season the Pumas have beaten the All Blacks away and hammered the Wallabies in a record win at home, but they also suffered losses against both those teams.

Erasmus this week said the very fact that the Pumas are an unpredictable bunch, who’re prepared to “go to the gutters” to win makes them a side to be taken very seriously.

“They are doing things again that they did in the old days,” said Erasmus ahead of Saturday’s match.

“They don’t have a competition where their franchises play, but then their coach (Felipe Contepomi) brings them together and they go and beat New Zealand in New Zealand and they smash Australia,” explained Erasmus.

“That just shows you there is massive character (in that side) … they can go to the gutters and find a way (to win). They can’t just take the easy route … they always have to make a plan.”

Erasmus admitted playing in Argentina was always tough.

“We’ve always felt it is one of the toughest places to play rugby, not because of a hostile crowd, not because of altitude … it’s because their players are very desperate,” said Erasmus.

“And, they have a good coach (Contepomi) who has been all over the world and he will bring a bit of Leinster taste into it (where he previously coached), but they will have the Argentinian spirit which is tough to stop.”