Springboks ready to go blow for blow with Argentina — Nche

Springbok prop Ox Nche in action against the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium earlier this month. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Powerhouse Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche says that the Boks are ready to go blow for blow against Argentina in the scrums when the teams meet in a Rugby Championship match in Santiago on Saturday (11pm).

The Los Pumas pack has always been a tough one to handle so it is set to be a terrific battle against the world champions in a match-up that could play a pivotal role in deciding which way the game swings.

Nche is thus bracing for a physical onslaught against the hosts and he believes it will be important to get the upper hand in the scrums early if they are to emerge on top.

Well-rounded team

“The theme for us when it comes to their set pieces is to expect the unexpected. They have certainly grown in their forward play,” said Nche at a Bok press conference earlier this week.

“They are trying new things in the lineouts, where they can play at the front and back, and they maul as well, so they are a well-rounded team. We know it’s going to be a massive challenge.

“We’ve mentioned during the week in our team meetings, that if you come to Argentina, it’s pretty similar to South Africa. The only difference is probably the language. It does feel like home. To play against a pack like Argentina’s, they have a lot of pride for their country.

“They play for their people, similar to us. For us, it’s about going blow for blow, making sure you’re the one that lands that first vital blow. You have to stand your ground and just keep going through the pain and the challenges.”

Joe Sclavi

Nche will likely be going head-to-head with monster tighthead Joe Sclavi, who has made a fearsome name for himself with La Rochelle in France, where he has helped them win the Champions Cup, and his parallels with Bok tighthead Frans Malherbe are uncanny.

“He has a similar frame to Frans (Malherbe). He’s pretty wide. He has a massive chest, so it’s very hard to get under him. He’s been playing very well for La Rochelle in the Top 14 and they are good at the set piece, especially the scrums,” explained Nche.

“If he gets the hit on you, it’s going to be a long day. With his big frame, it just makes it difficult to get underneath him. He knows how to scrum and he’s very experienced. It’s going to be a very good challenge.”

If the Boks win on Saturday they will seal the Rugby Championship title with a game to spare, and Nche admitted that it would be a special moment for the team should they get over the line.

“It would really mean a lot to the team. It would give more credit to what the squad has built up over the last few years,” said Nche.

“A lot of teams have a tendency to be inconsistent at times, but after winning the Rugby World Cup, we feel we are getting better and tighter as a unit, and winning the competition would amplify what we want to achieve as a team.”