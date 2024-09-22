Rugby

Boks surrender top ranking after defeat to Argentina

Ireland are set to be confirmed by World Rugby as reclaiming their number one place.

Springboks

The Springboks have lost their top ranking after losing to Los Pumas in the penultimate match of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Springboks have let their lead at the top of World Rugby’s Test rankings slip by suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina on Saturday.

Having raced into a 17-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes, the Springboks suffered a 29-28 defeat to Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship.

The loss has not only delayed the Boks from claiming their first Rugby Championship title since 2019 – setting up a decider in the return match in Nelspruit – but has also seen the world champions let their lead in World Rugby’s rankings slip.

A -2.00 ranking points dip is enough for the Springboks to drop into second place on the rankings, with Ireland set to be confirmed by World Rugby as reclaiming their number one place.

Argentina, meanwhile, are set to return to sixth place by avoiding defeat against South Africa, climbing back above Scotland.

New Zealand, who held out for a narrow win over Australia, will remain in third place, due to the ranking difference between the All Blacks and ninth-placed Wallabies.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

