Boks give fans lots to chew over

The Bok defence was dreadful and our lineout woes continue.

Springbok players look dejected after their loss to Argentina in The Rugby Championship match at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago on 21 September 2024. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Perhaps it was time the Springboks – and their fans – got a wake-up call after a long spell of top-class rugby and perhaps just a bit of complacency creeping in.

The match against Argentina was one we should have won – 29-28 is evidence of that.

Take nothing away from Los Pumas, who have beaten both the All Blacks and the Wallabies in The Rugby Championship… they were always going to be a tough nut to crack.

Fan fingers have been pointing at Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok who had a nightmare with the boot – but the reality is that the game should never have had to be saved by a last-gasp penalty. There were plenty of other culprits, if you look a bit closer.

This is just the sort of lesson Rassie Erasmus’ charges needed. You may have the Webb Ellis Cup in your trophy cabinet, but rugby is an unforgiving sport where you are only as good as your last match.

Still, the Bok game followed a cracker of a Currie Cup final, where the Sharks scraped in a by a single point against the Lions… so fans had lots to chew over.

Better than talking about politics any day…

