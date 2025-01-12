Boks to face France on tough European tour

The Springboks will be facing Les Bleus for the first time since the thrilling clash in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Deon Fourie of South Africa tackling Cameron Woki of France during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

The Springboks are set to play France in Paris during a four-match European tour in November.

While the schedule has yet to be officially confirmed, Rapport has learned that the world champions will take on Wales in Cardiff on 1 November, France in Paris on 8 November, Italy at a venue still to be determined on 15 November and Ireland in Dublin on 22 November.

The Springboks would then play a total of 13 Tests in 2025.

The match against Les Bleus is sure to be a fiery affair with the last meeting between the teams coming in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France. Handre Pollard kicked a late penalty goal to give the Boks a 29-28 win and break the hosts’ hearts.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.