Boks v All Blacks at Ellis Park: History of last 10 clashes

There have been 10 thrilling encounters between rugby's greatest rivals at Ellis Park since South Africa's return to international sport in 1992.

Patrick Lambie of the Springboks kicks the match winning penalty during the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at Ellis Park in 2014. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Springboks and All Blacks have clashed 10 times before at Ellis Park since South Africa’s readmission to international sport in 1992.

Here we look back at those 10 matches, which have all been hotly contested, thrilling affairs. The record is five-all, ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship meeting at the Joburg-based ground, with kick-off at 5pm.

1992 – August 15: New Zealand 27 Boks 24

Known as the Return Test, it was the Boks’ first match back after South Africa’s return to international sport.

A Grant Fox penalty and a converted try by Zinzan Brooke gave the All Blacks a 10-0 lead at the break. Naas Botha then kicked a penalty at the start of the second half before New Zealand scored a second try through John Kirwan. A second penalty made it 20-3 to the visitors.

Danie Gerber eventually crossed for the Boks before John Timu got a third try for the All Blacks. In the last five minutes Gerber crossed again, while Pieter Muller also scored a try for the Boks.

Bok scrumhalf Robert du Preez, with the ball, and centre Pieter Muller, in action in 1992. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

1995 – June 24: Boks 15 New Zealand 12

The World Cup final was a massive day for South Africa, and few gave the Boks a chance against the All Blacks, who’d steamrollered everyone in front of them.

The Boks led 9-6 at half-time after two penalties and drop goal by Joel Stransky, while New Zealand’s two penalties came via the boot of Andrew Mehrtens.

A Mehrtens drop-goal made it 9-9 in the second half and that’s how it remained until fulltime.

In extra time, the All Blacks scored first through a Mehrtens penalty to go 12-9 ahead before a Stransky penalty levelled the scores. Stransky then slotted a drop-goal to give the Boks a famous victory.

1996 – August 31: Boks 32 New Zealand 22

New Zealand had already won the three-match series, going into this game, with the Boks desperate to avoid a whitewash.

Joost van der Westhuizen scored two tries for the Boks, with Andre Venter also getting a five-pointer. Andre Joubert and Henry Honiball shared the kicking duties with the Boks enjoying a 29-8 lead at one stage.

Centre Walter Little and scrumhalf Justin Marshall scored tries late on for the visitors, to go with one by Sean Fitzpatrick early in the game.

Andre Markgraaff was the coach of the Boks at this stage.

1997 – July 19: New Zealand 35 Boks 32

In a thriller of a match, the All Blacks edged their biggest rivals by just three points.

The All Blacks outscored the Boks four tries to two, with the home team’s five-pointers coming from Russell Bennett and Naka Drotske. The accurate kicking boot of Jannie de Beer, who nailed both conversions, kicked four penalties and slotted two drop-goals, kept the Boks in the contest.

New Zealand’s tries were scored by Frank Bunce (2), Carlos Spencer and Jeff Wilson, with Spencer slotting three conversions and three penalties.

Carel du Plessis was the coach of the Boks.

Jannie de Beer in action for the Boks against the All Blacks at Ellis Park in 1997. Picture: Duif de Toit / Gallo Images

2000 – August 19: Boks 46 New Zealand 40

In a game that will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it, the Boks scored six tries to New Zealand’s four in one of the best clashes between these teams.

Tinus Delport and Chester Williams got one try each, while Robbie Fleck and Werner Swanepoel scored two each. For the All Blacks, Christian Cullen and Tana Umaga each got two tries.

Bok flyhalf Braam van Straaten kicked five conversions and two penalties for his team, while Andrew Mehrtens converted four conversions, kicked three penalties and a drop-goal.

2004 – August 14: Boks 40 New Zealand 26

The match will be remembered for the thrilling hat trick of tries scored by centre Marius Joubert, who was at the peak of his powers.

Breyton Paulse and Jean de Villiers also crossed for tries for the Boks who dominated the contest. Percy Montgomery kicked three conversions and three penalties.

For the All Blacks, Mils Muliaina and Joe Rokocoko scored tries, while Andrew Mehrtens converted two tries and four penalty attempts.

South Africa won the Tri-Nations title that year, in coach Jake White’s first year in charge of the Boks.

Marius Joubert, centre, is congratulated by team-mates Joe van Niekerk and Breyton Paulse after scoring a hat trick of tries against the All Blacks. Picture: Gallo Images

2013 – October 5: New Zealand 38 Boks 27

In another exciting and hugely entertaining match in what was now The Rugby Championship, the All Blacks scored five tries to four by the Boks. Ben Smith, Liam Messam (2), Beaden Barrett and Kieran Read scored tries for the visitors, while Bryan Habana got two for the Boks and Willie le Roux and Jean de Villiers a try each.

Morne Steyn handled the kicking for the Boks, while Aaron Cruden and Barrett shared the responsibility for the New Zealanders.

It was the last match of that year’s competition and secured the title for the All Blacks.

2014 – October 4: Boks 27 New Zealand 25

Another thrilling match played itself out in front of a packed Ellis Park, with the Boks emerging victorious on this occasion.

Francois Hougaard scored early for the Boks, and then a young Handre Pollard powered through the All Blacks defence, on two occasions, to announce himself on the world stage. He also kicked three conversions and a penalty.

New Zealand’s tries were scored by Malakai Fekitoa, Ben Smith and Dane Coles. Beauden Barrett kicked two conversions and two penalties, with Pat Lambie’s 78th minute 55m penalty for the Boks proving the difference.

2015 – July 25: New Zealand 27 Boks 20

The shortened Rugby Championship was won by Australia, with the Boks unable to register a victory ahead of the World Cup.

South Africa’s tries were scored by Willie le Roux and Jesse Kriel, in his second Test, while Handre Pollard kicked two conversions and two penalties. The All Blacks’ tries were scored by Ben Smith, Dane Coles and Richie McCaw, with Lima Sopoaga kicking three conversions and two penalties.

The Boks were captained by Schalk Burger, playing at No 8, for the first and only time in his career.

All Blacks No 8 Kieran Read and Bok captain and No 8 on the day, Schalk Burger. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2022 – August 13: New Zealand 35 Boks 23

Having beaten the All Blacks 26-10 the week before in Nelspruit, it was hoped the Boks would go back-to-back, but they came unstuck against a determined New Zealand team.

Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi scored tries for the Boks, with Handre Pollard kicking two conversions and three penalties.

The All Blacks’ points came via tries by Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho, David Havili and Scott Barrett, the latter two tries scored in the final seven minutes, and 15 points from Richie Mo’unga’s boot.

Joseph Dweba started the Test, but was replaced in the 29th minute by Malcolm Marx.