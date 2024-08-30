Ben-Jason Dixon says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play for Boks against All Blacks

Breakout Springbok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon is on the rise and is set to face the biggest challenge of his fledgling international career when he starts their Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Dixon is trying to follow in the steps of the incredible Pieter-Steph du Toit, who will be playing lock in the match, which opened the door for the Stormers star to step into his position for the important game.

Earlier this season coach Rassie Erasmus also compared Dixon to Du Toit, when naming him in the side to face Portugal, and after starting for the Boks against the Wallabies Down Under in their last game, he will head into this weekend’s match with plenty of confidence.

However, he still has a long way to go to match up to Du Toit, who was an absolute demon the last time the Boks faced the All Blacks, in last year’s Rugby World Cup final, where he made a record 28 tackles and was named man of the match.

“I like making tackles, it happens in a game. But what he did in the World Cup, I doubt I will get close to that soon,” admitted Dixon at a Bok press conference earlier this week.

“It is great to be part of a team with guys like Pieter-Steph, physical, hardworking, and clever forwards, to be part of a group like that.

“I watched that game (the World Cup final) a couple of times, specifically what Pieter-Steph did. My game is not exactly the same as his. We will be on the field at the same time.

“We have different roles, but I have learnt a lot from him. It gives me a lot of confidence to have a player like Pieter-Steph on the field.”

Breakout year

It has been a breakout year for the 26-year-old Dixon, who only became a Stormers regular over the past United Rugby Championship season, with him then being fast tracked into the Bok setup and he will now make his fourth appearance for South Africa.

“I’ve been living in the momentum and the excitement. I’m enjoying the moment. It’s a very welcoming environment (the Springboks),” admitted Dixon.

“I thought it was going to be more intense, but it is actually more relaxed. You prepare yourself physically as well as you can and then when you get here, there are a lot of things that lift you.”

Dixon will also be realising a childhood dream on Saturday when he runs out to face the All Blacks for the first time, and admits he had some nerves earlier in the week, but he has gotten over them now.

“It’s a dream come true because as a youngster I was a Bok fan and you plan your Saturday around Test matches, so to be able to experience playing against them is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Dixon.

“There were some nerves earlier in the week, but we’ve been training with a lot of urgency and intensity this week, although it is not different to any other Test week.”