Free rides and more: Gautrain, Prasa match-ready for Springboks vs All Blacks game

Catch the Gautrain or People's Train for hassle-free travels to this weekend's clash between the Springboks and All Blacks.

Springbok fans can catch the Gautrain and Metrorail trains to see Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and the boys in action on Saturday against the All Blacks. Pictures: Gallo Images and Neil McCartney/ The Citizen

The Gautrain and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is on track to take the pain out of travelling to and from Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park Stadium for the epic showdown between the Springboks and All Blacks this Saturday afternoon

Metrorail trains will run at 15-minute intervals from 10.30am until 9.30pm from Park Station to Ellis Park Station, while the Gautrain has extended its evening service.

The journey on the Metrorail service will be free for valid match ticket holders, while the standard Gautrain train and parking fares will apply.

The Rugby Championship clash of the rugby titans will kick off at 5pm with Eben Etzebeth good to go after the key lock’s last-minute clearing following an injury.

Gautrain, Prasa team up for Springboks’ clash against All Blacks

According to Gautrain Management Agency CEO, Tshepo Kgobe, the integrated match-day train service combines the efficiency of Gautrain’s high-speed trains with Prasa’s local rail services.

“This forms part of Gautrain’s efforts to be more inclusive by integrating with other modes of transport, and encouraging passengers to use the Gautrain to get to exciting sporting and lifestyle events, such as this upcoming Bok game,” Kgobe said.

“Fans can avoid road congestion by hopping on the Gautrain for a hassle-free, fast, comfortable and safe transport service to Park Station.”

In a joint statement, Prasa explained that the “People’s Train” boasts the capacity to carry 2 400 people per trip, making it the ideal mass carrier to and from the much-anticipated clash between the rugby heavyweights.

Gautrain and Prasa: Travelling to Springboks vs All Blacks game – what to know

1. Take the Gautrain to Park Station: Start your journey by taking the Gautrain to Park Station in Johannesburg. Standard train and parking fares apply.

2. Transfer to Prasa at Park Station: Upon arrival at Gautrain Park Station, fans will find clear directional signage and marshals ready to guide them to the adjacent Prasa station.

3. Enjoy a Free Prasa Train Ride: On presentation of their tickets at the Prasa station, match ticket-holders will receive an armband that grants them free access to the train service.

The Prasa trains will run every 15 minutes from 10.30am to 9.30pm, with a quick three-minute journey directly to the stadium.

Travelling home after the game

1. Return to Park Station: After the match, fans can catch the Prasa train back to Gautrain Park Station. The last train will depart from the stadium at 9.30pm.

2. Catch the last Gautrain: From Park Station, fans can board the Gautrain back to their original station, with the last train departing at 10pm. As with the journey to the stadium, standard Gautrain fares apply for the return trip.

E-hailing and buses

Both train services will integrate with other modes of transport, including e-hailing and corporate buses that will be ferrying rugby fans to Park Station.

Fans are encouraged to take the Gautrain from all the stations to Park Station, e-hail to Park Station, or park their private vehicles at the station.

A R50 flat fee will apply for parked vehicles. For the convenience and safety of fans, Prasa has made its head office adjacent to Park Station available for drop-off and pick-up for e-hailing services.

