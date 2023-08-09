Bulls announce 57-man squad for 2023/24 season

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Bulls have finalised their player group for the forthcoming season, with 57 players ready to get stuck into the action in the United Rugby Championship, the Champions Cup and the Currie Cup.

The squad includes four 2023 Rugby World Cup Boks in Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Marco van Staden and new recruit Willie le Roux.

‘Special feeling in the air’

“There is a special feeling in the air at Loftus at the moment, perhaps because we are all enjoying our pre-season work and collectively looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of rugby ahead,” said director of rugby Jake White.

“Our new recruits have already added fresh energy to our base and they have been warmly welcomed by the rest of the group, which is wonderful as we look to build a wonderful brotherhood among all the players and management alike.

“We know the season will be long and to keep consistency all the way through will be vital for our campaign and this is why we have expanded our squad, to make sure we are not found wanting in certain periods and also be able to make like-for-like replacements when need be.”

Newcomers

Among the other newcomers to the Bulls franchise are hooker Akker van der Merwe, lock Jannes Kirsten, Prop Khutha Mchunu, prop Wilco Louw, fullback Henry Immelman, flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, centre/wing Sebastian de Klerk, wing Sergeal Petersen and on-loan players Deon Slabbert and Devon Williams from the Pumas.

The new coaches in the set-up are Andries Bekker, Gary Gold, Jean Tiedt, Kennedy Tsimba and Phiwe Nomlomo, who join White and long-serving assistants Werner Kruger and Chris Rossouw.

Full squad

Forwards (36): Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Deon Slabbert, Elrigh Louw, Francois Klopper, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jacques Du Plessis, Jacques van Rooyen, Jannes Kirsten, Janko Swanepoel, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, JF van Heerden, Joe van Zyl, Johann Grobbelaar, Khutha Mchunu, Marcell Coetzee, Marco van Staden, Merwe Olivier, Mihlali Mosi, Mornay Smith, Mpilo Gumede, Muller Uys, Nizaam Carr, Phumzile Maqondwana, Reinhardt Ludwig, Robert Hunt, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Sebastian Lombard, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tiaan Lange, Tielman Nieuwoudt, Wilco Louw, WJ Steenakamp

Backs (25): Bernard Van der Linde, Canan Moodie, Chris Barend Smit, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Henry Immelman, Jaco van der Walt, Johan Goosen, Kabelo Mokwena, Keagan Johannes, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lionel Mapoe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Sibongile Novuka, Sebastian de Klerk, Sergeal Petersen, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Wandisile Simelane, Willie Le Roux, Zak Burger