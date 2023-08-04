Coaching shake-up at the Bulls: Who’s in and who’s out at Loftus

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Following their disappointing 2022/23 United Rugby Championship campaign, the Bulls have been hard at work recruiting new coaches to strengthen their squad and director of rugby Jake White has even managed to appoint a former international head coach.

Gary Gold, who previously headlined the USA national team’s coaching department, is one of four new assistants appointed by the Bulls for the new season. Gold was also Peter de Villiers’ forwards coach during his time in charge of the Springboks between 2008 and 2011.

The three other new appointments are those of Kennedy Tsimba, Phiwo Nomlomo and Jean Tiedt.

Gold, who’s been appointed on an initial two-year deal, will join the URC team in that competition as well as in the Champions Cup.

Tsimba, the 2012 World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee and former Bulls and Cheetahs player, has signed on for three years, as has Nomlomo, who was previously with the Durban-based Sharks.

Kennedy Tsimba played top flight rugby for the Cheetahs. Picture: Duif du Toit\Gallo Images

Tiedt was previously involved in coaching the NWU Pukke side that were crowned 2023 Varsity Cup champions. He will as the U-21 team’s defence coach as well as form part of the Currie Cup set-up.

“We are pleased to welcome such a high calibre and diverse group of coaches to our franchise,” said White on Friday.

“We know that the Bulls is a strong brand that attracts the best talent both on and off the field, so we are thrilled to have Gary, Kennedy, Phiwe and Jean join us. I know they are excited to be part of this project and we are all looking forward to having them contribute to our work.

“With the fine margins and increased stakes across the three competitions we participate in, having top, quality coaches is important and these four bring that to the table, complementing our existing backroom roster.”

Gold and Tsimba officially joined the franchise on the August 1 while Nomlomo will start hiss new job on Monday and Tiedt on September 1.

Former Springbok lock Andries Bekker has also joined the Bulls’ coaching team, as have Bok players Akker van der Merwe and Willie le Roux.

The coaches who have left the Bulls in the off-season are Russell Winter, Pine Pienaar, Nollis Marais as well as Sean Everitt and Hugo van As.