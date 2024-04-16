Bulls set to face Bok enforcer RG Snyman in ‘season-defining’ Munster match

The Bulls, who are third on the URC log, will be desperate to pick up a win in their push to finish in the top two places on the log.

RG Snyman, of Munster, could face his old team, the Bulls, this weekend. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

After falling out of the Champions Cup at the weekend the Bulls will now turn all their attention to the United Rugby Championship and their ambition of winning the competition.

With only a handful of games left before the knockout stages are reached, the Bulls are well-placed in third position, but will be keen to get into the top two places.

Leading the way are Leinster with 54 points, and they’re followed by Glasgow Warriors with 49 and then it is the Bulls with 45. Hot on their heels are Munster with 43 – the team they face at Loftus Versfeld this Saturday, so there’s no room for failure for Jake White’s team.

In fifth are the Stormers with 39 points and they’re followed by Benetton with 37.

Return of RG Snyman

Munster are the defending champions, having pipped the Stormers in the final in Cape Town last season, and could welcome back into their side again this weekend Springbok lock enforcer RG Snyman, who played for the Pretoria-based team for many years before his move to Ireland after the 2019 World Cup.

Should the 29-year-old be selected to face the Bulls, after missing Munster’s last two games due to illness, it would be his first outing against his former team since his departure. Snyman missed out on clashes between the Bulls and Munster in 2021 and 2022 because of a number of injury setbacks.

‘Season-defining game’

White is hoping Bulls fans will pack out Loftus Versfeld to help his team pick up an important and crucial win.

“We know what it is like to play in front of a sold-out audience … it is a special feeling that spurs this team on and equally makes things a bit more difficult for the visiting team because the fans serve as an added extra player,” said White.

“We want visiting teams to come here knowing that this is a hard place to compete at and our fans play a massive part in creating that atmosphere.”

White added fans were in for a good game.

“We are playing against the defending champions, a class outfit who know how to win and that means everyone can expect a wonderful match from two competitive teams.

“I am counting on our supporters to come and support us this weekend because this clash is season-defining as we push for home playoffs.”

The match kicks off at 5.05pm Saturday with tickets starting at R50 and available at Ticketpro.