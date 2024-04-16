All Blacks star to join former Bok boss Nienaber at Leinster

The utility back from New Zealand played against the Springboks in the World Cup final in France last year.

Jordie Barrett will join Leinster at the end of the year. Picture: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Former Springbok World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber will have one of the Boks’ biggest rivals of the last few years under his wing from December following the news that All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has joined Irish side Leinster on a short-term deal.

Nienaber, who guided the Boks to the World Cup title in France last year, when the Boks beat the All Blacks by a point in the final, joined Leinster after the tournament after being in charge of the South African national team for four years.

Barrett missed a late penalty in the final in Paris to allow the Boks to win 12-11 against the All Blacks and capture back-to-back titles after also winning in 2019. It was South Africa’s fourth World Cup win, to edge ahead of New Zealand who have won the Webb Ellis Cup three times.

According to reports in Ireland, Barrett will join Leinster in December on a six-month deal.

‘Different conditions’

“As a whole, I think this move is going to be really challenging, but a positive challenge,” Barrett said.

“Heading north to different conditions, different teams, different referees — I think it will open my game up, make me see the game differently and I’ll ultimately bring the best bits back to New Zealand rugby and into a Test jersey, ideally, at the end of it.”

Barrett, who can play across the backline, spent time near Dublin as a child when his father managed a farm.

“Ireland is a special place for the Barrett family,” Barrett said.

“To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made 20 years ago is pretty cool.”

New Zealand’s next match is the opening Test of a two-game series against England on July 6 before the Rugby Championship begins a month later.

The All Blacks have a policy in place to not select players who play their rugby outside of New Zealand, thus the intention of Barrett to return home in time for the All Blacks’ mid-year fixtures in 2025.